Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives C$22.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

