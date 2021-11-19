Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $37.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 177,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,934. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

