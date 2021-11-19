Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.
Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
