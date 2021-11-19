Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

