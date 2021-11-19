SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SunPower were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 112,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 67.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SPWR opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

