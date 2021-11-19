Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of SGC stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 74,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 99,323 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 361,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

