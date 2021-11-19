Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) versus NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Head to Head Review

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Surmodics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NovoCure and Surmodics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $494.37 million 22.36 $19.81 million ($0.27) -394.37 Surmodics $105.14 million 6.35 $1.12 million $0.30 160.44

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than Surmodics. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NovoCure and Surmodics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 3 2 0 2.17 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NovoCure currently has a consensus target price of $180.43, suggesting a potential upside of 69.45%. Surmodics has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.44%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Surmodics.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surmodics has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -4.94% -6.50% -2.49% Surmodics 4.03% 3.76% 2.94%

Summary

Surmodics beats NovoCure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

