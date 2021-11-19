Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.810-$2.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.09 billion-$29.09 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.27. 5,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $225.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

