SVB Leerink Cuts Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $32.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

