Switcheo (SWTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.69 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and $107,139.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00071793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,236.45 or 0.07289950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.73 or 0.99773145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,707,143,281 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,380,859 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.