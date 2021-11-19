Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €121.63 ($143.10).

Symrise stock opened at €129.95 ($152.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.32. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

