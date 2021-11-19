Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 2,325,337 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TALO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $836.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
