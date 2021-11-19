Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 2,325,337 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TALO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $836.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

