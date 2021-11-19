Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.43 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22). Approximately 32,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 173,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.60 ($1.24).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

