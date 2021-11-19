Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 20,654 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65.

Shares of TMHC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

