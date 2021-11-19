TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$42.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:DRM opened at C$33.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$18.47 and a 12-month high of C$34.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -600.89.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

