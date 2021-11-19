TD Securities Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

TSE REAL opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$621.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.71. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$7.65 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

