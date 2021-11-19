Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given Outperform Rating at Wolfe Research

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.20.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.34 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.74.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

