Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock Position Increased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,601 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch makes up 1.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Tejon Ranch worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 50.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.15. 1,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,665. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $531.15 million, a P/E ratio of 251.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

