Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $207.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $207.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s previous close.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

TDOC stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

