Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $203.25 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $160.74 and a 1-year high of $229.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.55 and a 200-day moving average of $205.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLPFY. Societe Generale cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

