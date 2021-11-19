Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Update

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telkom SA SOC stock remained flat at $$13.74 during midday trading on Friday. Telkom SA SOC has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

