Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

TLS opened at $18.82 on Monday. Telos has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $897,459.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,599,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after buying an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 31.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,053,000 after buying an additional 782,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telos by 142.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 21.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

