Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TLS. Wedbush lowered Telos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. Telos has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $897,459.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,207 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,419 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $1,662,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth $5,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

