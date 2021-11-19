Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.82, but opened at $19.44. Telos shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 992 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Edward L. Williams sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,488,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 69,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,266,789.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,207 shares of company stock worth $9,519,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telos by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100,057 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Telos by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Telos by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

