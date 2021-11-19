Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,244 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 538,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,218. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.74 and a beta of 1.64.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.