Tendies (TEND) Market Cap Tops $325,141.31

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $325,141.31 and $91,373.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.