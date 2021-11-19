Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.15. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $189.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

