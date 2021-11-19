Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

