Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.