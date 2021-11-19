TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.07. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.