TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 37.6% in October

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the October 14th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,176. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Several research firms have commented on TFII. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.