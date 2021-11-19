The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of AES traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.58. 194,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. AES has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in AES by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in AES by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AES by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,503,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 782,792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 327,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

