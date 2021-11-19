The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,015 shares of company stock worth $4,370,408. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 3,994.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,165. Andersons has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.