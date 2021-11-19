The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $389.23

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 389.23 ($5.09) and traded as low as GBX 388 ($5.07). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 390.50 ($5.10), with a volume of 1,241,379 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 389.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 392.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Laurence Magnus purchased 20,000 shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £77,400 ($101,123.60). Also, insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

