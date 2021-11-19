The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE KO opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

