The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $20.51 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

