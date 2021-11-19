The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON VOD opened at GBX 114.88 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £31.48 billion and a PE ratio of 383.47. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

