The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.29.
Shares of BTAI opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $698.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
