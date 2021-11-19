The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of BTAI opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $698.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

