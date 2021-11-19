The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $391.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.11 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

