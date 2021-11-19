The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $270.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $254.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.91. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 342.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

