The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $270.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $254.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.91. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 342.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
