The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.64. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.