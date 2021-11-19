The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $407.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $406.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $430.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

