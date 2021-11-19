The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos Sells 10,140 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth about $36,196,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

