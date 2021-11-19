The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen Sells 6,000 Shares

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. 41,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.