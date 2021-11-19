The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.89 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $51.75 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

