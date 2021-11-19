The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.47.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after buying an additional 58,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
