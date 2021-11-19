The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $105.47 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 185.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.82.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.