The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $201.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.41.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. 16,736,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.93. The company has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.
In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.