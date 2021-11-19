The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $201.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. 16,736,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,222. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.93. The company has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.