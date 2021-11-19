Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 18,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

NYSE TMO opened at $637.63 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $651.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.