ThermoGenesis’ (THMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of THMO opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

