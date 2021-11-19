Thomas Layton Sells 68,849 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $3,191,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $375,383.48.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10.

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Upwork by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,452,000 after buying an additional 365,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

